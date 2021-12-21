Good Morning : Storm coverage, historical marker, TI: Some of my favorite stories from 2021

It is hard to believe that 2021 is almost completely behind us and 2022 is just on the horizon. Yet, here we are in late December and there is no denying that the past year went by so fast.

In thinking back on the year, I felt a familiar sensation that I've experienced many times when I look back at things. Many of the events of the past year felt simultaneously like they were just yesterday and far more than a year ago.

Yet, once again, here we are.

I've said many times that this job has given me a unique perspective and a front row seat to many of the events going on in our community. This year did not disappoint when it came to events and major news, and I take a sense of pride in the fact that I was able not only to witness it but record it.

One of the first stories that I will always remember from this year are from the winter storms that reminded much of Texas of the power of Mother Nature in February. Like many many people, I was effectively stuck in my home for the majority of the storms.

As a reporter, my focus was on the days that followed and what cities, namely Sherman and Denison, would be doing to prevent the utility nightmares that were seen during the event. The storm stories were unique in a way in that one event affected both communities in similar ways, and the two twin cities reacted the similarly in their calls for backup power generation at the city water facilities.

It was about that same time that I started work on a story that lasted for the majority of 2021. It was in early February when I received a call about efforts to recognize the lynching of George Hughes and the riots of 1930.

Throughout my time as a reporter, there are a select few stories that I put on a short list as the most important stories of the year, and this one certainly fit on all accounts.

Throughout the year, I followed the back and forth between organizers and county officials on what should be the best way to recognize the killing of Hughes — a Black farmhand accused of sexual assault — the destruction of the Grayson County Courthouse and the burning of a nearby Black business district.

Debate centered on several questions: Should Grayson County recognize the event and/or the man at the center of it? Where is the appropriate place for such a marker? Is this something the county should recognize, or is this something for Sherman to handle?

The first act of this story came to a close in October when the county commissioners voted three to two to allow the marker to be placed at the courthouse. News on the future steps should come some time early next year.

What is quite possibly the biggest story of the year for me came relatively late in the year when Texas Instruments announced that it will be building a new $29.4 billion manufacturing site in Sherman over the course of the next two decades.

For several weeks prior to the announcement that Sherman was in consideration, I could tell that something big was on the horizon. City leaders were discussing something major during closed sessions and very few details were known publicly. In my years reporting, I often get little bread crumbs from these kinds of meetings; hints would be dropped here and there that a keen eye could pick up.

However, everyone was silent on these discussions, and that alone told me that whatever was being discussed would be huge. This is the kind of story that I expect to be on this same list for years to come as construction and development continue.