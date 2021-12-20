To outsource or not: A timeline of Denison EMS sourcing decisions

The past two and a half years have included a series of back-and-forth actions related to the future direction of emergency medical services within Denison amid staffing worries, concerns of talent poaching and heavy overtime costs.

The debate took another turn this week as the city announced its intention to return to in-house EMS service, effectively reversing course on announced plans to enter into a long-term agreement with service provider LifeNet for city EMS services.

This latest shift marks the fourth time the city has announce changes in the direction for how it will handle EMS service, but how did we get here?

Here is a timeline of the Denison EMS outsourcing decisions.

Denison's first move to outsource

Early 2019: The topic of outsourcing its EMS service was first discussed in early 2019 during budget discussions for the upcoming year. At the time, then Denison Fire Chief Gregg Loyd suggested using an outside provider to run EMS service for 9-1-1 calls within the city.

At the time, Loyd attributed the need to outsource service to a variety of difficulties in staffing paramedics within the department.

April 2019: Loyd, who has since left the fire department for another position within the city, said outsourcing the service would help alleviate overtime issues that the department was facing. These expenses related to 10 vacancies within the department.

“It puts us in a difficult situation to manage,” Loyd said. “They (firefighters) are getting so much of it (overtime), they don’t want to work. We’re not in any critical place yet. In an effort to make sure we don’t get there, we need to do something with the numbers. As soon as the decision is made, if you tell them it will be over in two months, they will see the end and suck it up.”

Throughout the process, Loyd said the department had difficulty retaining new staff as freshly-trained recruits were being poached shortly after training by other departments who could offer higher wages and benefits. However, city officials never indicated what cities were poaching and instead simply said it was cities to the south.

“We turned-over 11 people last year and 10 people so far this year,” Loyd said. “That turnover is very expensive. Probably one of the biggest tangible costs associated with that is trying to fill some of those positions. It is difficult to train a firefighter. The fire department has four units they need to train for. They have a list of special operations. All those things are places we have to train. There is literally not enough time to cover all of that. When we lose somebody, we lose that experience. It is pretty costly to us.”

In response, Loyd said he wanted to reduce the number of shift staff members by 12 and move the EMS portion of the city's emergency services to an outside firm that would work alongside DFR first responders.

“The bulk of the departments that we are losing personnel to provide both fire and EMS as we do now,” Loyd said. “It makes our paramedics very favorable employees to them. We have a lot of experience up here, they make a lot of calls. That makes them very attractive to departments south of here that typically won’t experience the volume to get their employees that experience. We are very much like a breeding ground for the departments south of here.”

Denison moves to train new staff, keep service in house

May 2019: These plans faced strong backlash and opposition from the community. The city quickly reversed course on these plans and announced a month later that it would move to hire new staff members and keep the service within the department.

“There is a sense of pride in the fire department,” then City Manager Jud Rex said. “We should certainly share that as well. We want to continue that. (We) don’t want to change, necessarily, our model for that high level of service and that pride in the fire department.”

In May 2019, the city said it would recruiting and training a new group of paramedics in order to fill these vacancies. During that time, the department would utilize mutual aid and overtime to continue service.

City officials noted that staffing had been reduced in anticipation the transition to outsourced service.

July 2019: The city contracted with LifeNet to assist in filling employment gaps while training of new personnel took place.

“This is something that has been planned,” Denison Mayor Janet Gott said in the summer of 2019. “It is not an outsourcing of our EMS. You would liken this to using a temp agency. We are in the process of hiring applicants who tested in early June. We have another test this month. Our goal is to get the department up to full manning by August. It takes several months to get a paramedic certified.”

"The plan is to eventually transition out of LifeNet," Rex said in January 2020. "When we get our staffing to a point where we can continue the exceptional service that we’re providing right now through partnering with LifeNet, we will discontinue that.

"It was planned to be temporary, and that is still the plan. We just want to make sure we staff up before we end that partnership."

COVID-19 delays training, testing for Denison paramedics

March 2020: The start of the COVID-19 pandemic led to delays in training and certification for the first class of new paramedics for the department. While a class of nine candidates were able to complete a fast-track course through Grayson College by March 2020, the department soon found itself facing delays in testing as many testing sites closed during the pandemic.

“With this crisis we are in, that is going to be delayed a bit because we are spending our resources on things to stay ahead of the COVID(-19) situation," Loyd said in April 2020. “So that takes away from their ability to spend that time in orientation.”

August 2020: The city announced that it was extending its contract with LifeNet to run through the end of the pandemic and until a point when the department could fill the continued vacancies..

“We are still running about nine positions short right now and that is somewhat intentional as we still have a contract with LifeNet to provide our EMS service,” Rex said in early August 2020. “So basically what we are going to need to do for the future is to extend that contract with LifeNet until we can get to the other side of the pandemic and look at filling those positions."

At the time, city staff noted that hiring for these vacancies had not commenced and the city instead was forming a steering committee to consider future solutions for the staffing issues.

Denison signals shift to outsourced EMS

June 2021: The city once again appeared to shift directions when Loyd announced plans to negotiate a long-term agreement for services with LifeNet during the city council's annual budget retreat in 2021.

The decision to stay with LifeNet came at the recommendation of the steering committee, city officials said in June.

During the budget retreat, Loyd described the past two years under LifeNet as a test and trial to see how service would work under the private provider. However, staff and city officials previously described it as a temporary measure.

The push for a definitive decision came following continued concerns of poaching of employees by other cities that could offer higher compensation than Denison. By training recruits in both EMS and firefighting, Denison was making them attractive to competing departments, Loyd said.

"They would harvest our employees almost as soon as they got trained and took them south for more money," Loyd said.

Despite this, Loyd said the latest class of recruits only saw only one recruit leave Denison for another city, and the recruit did not spend one day on assignment in Denison.

Sept. 2021: Loyd replaces John Webb at the city's new interim director of planning and community development effectively taking him out of the Denison Fire Rescue department.

Denison returns to in-house EMS, again

Dec. 2021: While Loyd signaled his intent to enter into an agreement with LifeNet, the city announced this week that it was unable to come to terms with LifeNet that were agreeable to both parties.

The current agreement is slated to end on April 1, 2022.

City Manager Greg Smith said the city will begin to hire 12 EMS crew and one additional administrative position for the transition back to in-house service. The city is also working on a plan with new Fire Chief Kenneth Jacks on how to implement the new change over.

"During the transition period, residents of Denison will have no interruptions of EMS services and no reduction in the excellent care they have come to expect,"a news release issued Dec. 14 said. "Denison Fire Rescue and the City of Denison are thankful for the services rendered by LifeNet over the last two years."

