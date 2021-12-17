Denison man sentenced to 80 years for sexually abusing teen boys

staff reports

Joe Richard Cortez, 55, of Denison, was sentenced to 80 years in prison this week after being found guilty of one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child, three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, and nine counts of sexual assault of a child following a week-long jury trial in the 15th District Court.

Judge Jim Fallon conducted conducted the sentencing phase of the trial. Cortez must serve the entire sentence, day for day, without any chance of parole due to the Continuous conviction. Cortez also must registered as a sex offender.

In an email after the sentencing, Grayson County District Attorney Brett Smith said police identified seven teens Cortez had abused and five of them testified at trial. Smith said Cortez's behavior is believed to have gone on for 20 years off and on.

In a news release about the trial, Smith's office said the case began in late 2019 when investigators with the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office began receiving information about young boys being given drugs and alcohol by Joe Cortez.

"Cortez would then sexually abuse the boys. Investigators began the process of locating and interviewing several victims. One by one the victims came forward and started to reveal a pattern. The victims would hang out with Cortez at his home in Denison and be provided drugs. Eventually, Cortez would sexually abuse the boys, typically starting when they were 12 or 13 years of age. Sometimes the abuse would continue for years. Investigators eventually obtained a search warrant for the residence belonging to the defendant. There they found some drugs and other evidence consistent with information provided by the victims. A search of a phone belonging to the defendant revealed search histories about “drugging,” “teens,” and abusive sexual content," the statement said.

In the statement, Assistant District Attorney Michael Sissney said, “This defendant preyed on vulnerable young boys. He used drugs, alcohol, and fear as his tools of manipulation. He probably never thought he would face these kids again, but we brought each and every one of them into the courtroom to tell their story.”

Smith said his office routinely provides victims services, with assistance from the Texas Crime Victim’s Compensation Fund, which can cover counseling, transportation, funeral costs, moving, reimbursement for uninsured medical expenses, etc. which means the youngsters who were victimized by Cortez were offered counseling to help them move forward with their lives.

Sissney was assisted in the case by ADA Don Hoover and Investigator Mike Ditto.

Cortez was represented in the case by Sherman attorney Rick Dunn.