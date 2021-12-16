Planning for NTRA, Grayson College brownfields mitigation continues

Grayson College is considering options on how best to revitalize land on the gateway of what some have called the jewel of Grayson County. Regional officials have turned their attention to the former Air Force base at North Texas Regional Airport – Perrin Field as an asset for the region during recent growth and development north from the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

GC recently held a public meeting and gave updates on efforts to redevelop former military facilities as they have fallen into disrepair and blight in the years since their time on the U.S. Air Force base.

"What they want to do is assess the buildings and surrounding property to see if there is still useful life left and what reuse opportunities exist," said consultant Michael Schmitz of Antero Group.

The revitalization efforts center on four buildings on eight acres of land on the outskirts of the airport along its main entrance. This includes three former barracks building and a fourth that was previously used by the college.

In 2019, the college received a $787,000 multipurpose grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to study and potentially remediate any contamination at the site. Work on the studies funded through the grant began in early 2020.

“Those buildings are old and that space needs revitalization,” Grayson College President Jeremy McMillen said in 2019. “The airport is going to grow and we want to make sure we are ready for that growth.

The main concerns with the property relate to asbestos used in the construction of the building and lead-based paint. There were also some concerns about a underground tank on the site. While a petroleum smell was observed on the site during studies, but no tank was found.

Early results of these studies, which include groundwater and soil testing, of the site found that the future redevelopment is not inhibited by the contamination findings.

During last week's meeting, a myriad of potential uses were brought up from early public surveys and comments. An early front runner, however, was to use the property as a gateway to the airport and to beautify the entrance many visitors to the airport use. This could be done through green space or other types of development.

Other proposed uses include a business center, logistics uses, playgrounds and parks, housing and healthcare. McMillen said the majority of these uses would require the demolition of the existing site.

Previously, there was some consideration of using the existing buildings for housing. However, McMillen said this plan was abandoned was the layout involved a communal bathroom space and it would be cost prohibitive to create individual bathrooms for each unit. He added that the cost to renovate the buildings would likely exceed the cost of new construction.

NTRA Airport Manager Mike Livezey said he was interested in the future of the site, noting that the airport itself is currently working on a masterplan to guide its future growth. Among these plans is a potential realignment of Airport Drive, he said.

With the future airport development a current focus, he said he hopes the airport and the college can collaborate on what is the best use for all parties.

Looking forward, officials said that remediation on the site could begin next year, with additional funding possible through the EPA. However, these funds would likely not cover the demolition of the site.