Model train set entertains, educates Perrin students

With whistle piercing the air and smoke billowing from its smokestack, a 1952 post-war Lionel locomotor chugs down the track, and then disaster strikes. A car derails in seconds and tilts precariously.

A small laugh rings out, and a hand picks up the car. Donald Jung aligns the model car to the track and reconnects it to the rest of the train, and the audience of children at Perrin Early Childhood Center watch with growing intensity.

“There wasn’t hardly one child who was looking around,” Donald said. “They were all watching and looking at this, looking at that.”

Handed down from principal Nancy Jung’s father, her husband Donald restored some of the set’s engines and had set it up for their children in the past. In October, Nancy brought up the idea of bringing the model train set to Perrin.

“I think it gave our kids something they may have not seen before,” Nancy said. “We have trains that come through Sherman, but the kids don’t get to see the toy ones usually.”

While also being a unique opportunity to see a working model train, the trains offer an educational aspect, Nancy said, as the students learn new vocabulary.

“They [the class] came in, and the teachers were talking about opposites,” Donald said. “Some of the classes have a caboose, and I thought that was perfect.”

Donald working on the set also aligns with the campus’s curriculum, which invites community helpers to show off their different occupations and hobbies to students.

“This is something else you could do with your time,” Nancy said. “Seeing a grown-up set this up and that collects, that was fun for the kids.”

A “semi-retired” teacher himself, Donald wished the students could have picked up the set pieces as well, but time limited him to brief sessions.

“I would have had to put everything back, but it would have been well worth it,” Donald said. “Standing back there, it was wonderful to watch.”

The train set was the talk of the campus, Nancy said. Students would come up to her during dismissal and talk about their excitement over the set, meaning the experience “stuck with them.”

“I just wanted the kids to have a new experience for the holidays,” she said. “This also gives the teacher a little break to let someone else talk for a bit.”