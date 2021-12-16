How we got here: Grayson County Jail expansion years in the making

Grayson County is currently in the process of working out a contract for a study, complete with drawings and prices, for three options for expanding the Grayson County Jail onto the parking lot that sits just east of the current jail and the needed upgrades to the current facility.

But, this is not the beginning of the conversation related to expanding the jail. The process has been years in the making and money has already been spent addressing the early stages of the project.

In September of 2020, the county purchased the parking lot near St. Stephen's Episcopal Church for $115,000. The church has since built a new parking lot across the street from the one purchased by the county.

More:County closer to securing parking lot for future jail

Purchasing that land was the first step in the current plan to expanded the county jail. But, over the past 25 years, there has always a plan in some level of consideration for when the next renovation or expansion of the county jail would be needed.

The jail as it currently exists opened officially for the public in September of 2012 after a 15-month construction period.

Before the construction started, there were months and months of meetings throughout the county to discuss just where the jail should be located and who should run it. The county heard proposals for private-public partnerships with industries that run jails throughout the state and the nation. The county also heard from area residents who didn't like the idea of turning the county's biggest jail over to outsiders.

There were also proposals to move the jail to the sight of the former Sher-Den Mall on Texoma Parkway and other various locations outside of downtown Sherman.

However, the fact that the county's seven biggest courtrooms and the federal courthouse were all downtown seemed to always bring discussions back to downtown Sherman for a potential location.

Then Sherman Mayor Bill Magers was one of the biggest supporters of keeping the jail downtown.

“This was a very very difficult issue to get done," Magers said on opening day. "I will tell you, it says a lot about our county and our community that our elected leaders can disagree agreeably on the issues and still continue to work on the bigger picture.”

So, the same firm that the county is looking to contract with now, Brinkley, Sargent, Wiginton Architects, came up with a plan to expand what is the current jail in the same location it has been for decades. The end result was a 96-bed addition built under the watchful eyes of then Grayson County Sheriff Keith Gary, then County Judge Drue Bynum and then Commissioner Gene Short.

At the time of the grand opening, Bynum proudly told those in attendance that the renovation didn't mean a tax increase or additional debt for the county.

“That was because commissioners courts in the past were conservative and kept money aside to do something like this,” Bynum said.

The jail expansion had taken longer than anticipated.

“We are running a little bit behind where we would have liked to have been," Gary said. "We would have liked to have been in this a couple of months ago, but that’s OK. We have gotten it done and I think you are going to appreciate it."

The county spent around $6 million to make the renovations and another $1 million sending county inmates to out-of-county jails during the renovation.

Those who toured the jail that day were greeted by a large and open recreation area as they entered the building. An “eye in the sky” window allowed jailers to keep eyes on everyone in the recreation area as well as those in the day room across from it. The day-room opens to a section or pod of cells that can house individuals in two-man cells.

The renovation included three such pods and then an additional section of individual cells that were to be used as segregation cells for inmates who needed special attention.

All of the cells were rated at maximum security.

Though the jail has not been completely renovated since 2012, there have been changes.

In 2018, county commissioners approved $300,000 for the Sheriff's Office to purchase new cameras. The SO added another $200,000 to finish the job and unveiled the new camera system in February of 2019. The changes increased the number of cameras from 105 to 167 and brought all of the cameras into the digital age. The upgrade also added more storage space for images. The old system had 37 days worth of storage and the new one has 90 days worth.