Denison names Jacks as new fire chief

Interim Fire Chief Kenneth Jacks will be staying in his role long term with Denison Fire Rescue. The city named Jacks as the interim chief in late September amid a shuffling of positions within the city, and Thursday, Denison formally named Jacks as its new fire chief marking the end of his nearly three-month stint in the interim position.

In the search for a new fire chief, the city received a total of 36 applications from candidates in 13 states. From there, the field of candidates was narrows to 14 who were asked to fill out a questionnaire based on their qualifications and experience.

The top five candidates were invited to meet with with two interview panels. These interviews resulted in two finalists being chosen who then interviewed with the city manager.

Ultimately, the city did not have to look far for its new fire chief.

“I’m honored and excited to be selected as the permanent chief of Denison Fire Rescue," Jacks said in a news release. "With the quality of personnel in this organization and their strong work ethic, I have no doubt we will successfully meet the new and exciting challenges ahead of us.”

Jacks started his three-decade career in fire fighting in Richardson where he worked his way up from firefighter paramedic to training chief over the course of 27 years. Following that, he also served as fire chief for New Braunfels and more recently the interim fire chief for Tomball.

Chief Jacks and Denison Fire Rescue will schedule a public ‘meet and greet’ after officially he officially takes his new role in January.

“The City is excited to bring Kenneth on as Chief of Denison Fire Rescue," City Manager Greg Smith said in a news release. "He is more than qualified for this position and has done an outstanding job serving in the Interim Fire Chief role. His management experience, professionalism, and expertise in the department make him the perfect candidate to continue to lead Denison Fire Rescue."