Angel Tree distribution brings hope for the holidays

The Salvation Army of Grayson County and community volunteers worked to spread holiday cheer to families in need Thursday as the charity held its annual angel tree gift distribution. Each year, the charity helps ensure that less fortunate children across the region have a gift under the Christmas tree through its angel tree program, which allows individuals, families and businesses to "adopt" a child in need and purchase gifts for them.

Cars lined up early on the street surrounding the Salvation Army's building on Armstrong in Denison Thursday morning in order to collect donations. As each car snaked its way through the parking lot, volunteers manning shopping carts met them and loaded up the food, toys and gifts that were being distributed.

"I think it is an opportunity to bring back hope who might not get it otherwise," Salvation Army Maj. Tex Ellis said. "It helps bring back the magic of Christmas to families who otherwise might not be able to afford it, and I think that is important given the day and times we live in."

Salvation Army Major Tex Ellis said the charity was following the same procedures it used in 2020 during the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic and did not allow families to enter the distribution center itself. However, Ellis said the system proved more efficient and quicker which led organizers to continue it into 2021.

Inside the former retail space, shelves full of red plastic bags filled the back half of the storefront. A white piece of paper with the name of a family on each bad helped volunteers play Santa and ensure that each package would get to its destination in time for the Christmas holiday.

The Angel Tree campaign itself starts near the beginning of October as the Salvation Army opens up applications for families. This year, the Salvation Army of Grayson County is assisting about 700 children.

Each year, trees decorated with paper angels, each representing a child in need, were put out at local retailers and other businesses. Each angel listed the items that the child wanted and needed for the holiday season. Visitors were able to "adopt" an angel and purchase some of these gifts for them.

Many area businesses also have their own trees where the employer and its employees will adopt angels for the season.

This year, fidget toys, including ones meant to simulate bubble wrap, were a hot and often requested item. Meanwhile, some of the perennial favorites, including Barbie and dolls, were in demand for the younger children.

These past two years have been different that previous campaigns, Andrea Ellis said. The COVID-19 pandemic and other impacts have increased the need in the community and led some families to be in need for the first time.

"It has just been different," she said. "I think families who may not have needed assistance in the past are having to get out and ask for help. Many of them I think are not used to it."

In addition to the gifts, the Salvation Army distributed food bags so that each family would have a nice Christmas meal on the holiday. Tyson Foods donated 2,700 lbs of Cornish hen.

For the Salvation Army, Christmas starts early each year. Planning for the holiday season begins during the summer months as officials run the numbers, plan and determine what the needs for the upcoming season will look like.

"Christmas season for the Salvation Army usually starts in June," Tex Ellis said. "That is when the planning gets started and all of the agreements fall into place and we start looking at numbers to see if we need to buy toys or buy food to make up the need."