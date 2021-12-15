Meals on Wheels Wish List 2021

Herald Democrat

Tri-County Senior Nutrition Project, Inc., more commonly known as Meals on Wheels of Texoma is a non-profit charitable organization serving the greater Texoma area including Grayson, Fannin, and Cooke counties.

While the service does provide nutritional meals to its clients, it also provides social interaction to its homebound seniors every day, providing the human touch that means so much to them.

Executive Director Gregg Pittman said the biggest need is always for volunteers who will make rounds to deliver the meals and the social interaction with seniors. Volunteers can pick to work one day a week, a month or a year, Pittman said because every hour given helps. In addition, the following are some things that they could use on an ongoing basis.

Wish List

Reams or cases of plain copy paper

Small and medium sized Styrofoam cups

Dinner napkins

Rolls of paper towels

Toilet paper

donations to help purchase food.