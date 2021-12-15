2 county officials decline to file in March Primary, several other contested races

The last day for locals seeking office at the county level to apply for the March Primary with their party chair was Tuesday, and the Grayson County Commissioner's Court's longest serving member, David Whitlock, of Precinct 2, and County-Court-at-Law no. 2 Judge Carol Siebman both plan to leave office at the end of their current terms.

Neither filed for the March Primary.

Grayson County Republican Chairperson Barbara Woodroof stressed that the candidates are not official until they are cleared by the state Republican Party, but there were a number of people who filed with her indicating their intention to run.

One of the most contested races for March will be the one to fill Siebman's seat in County Court-at-Law no. 2.

Sherman attorney Rick Dunn, HIllary Clark and Vanessa Vice all filed on the Republican side. Sherman attorney Barry Rubarts has filed as a Democrat, and he is the only Democrat to file for a county seat for the primaries.

The other race that drew a large field of competitors was the one to fill the Grayson County Commissioner's Court seat that will be vacated by Whitlock at the end of his current term.

Art Arthur, Jeff Austin and Evie Harlan have filed as Republicans for the seat.

Incumbents who are seeking re election to their seats and drew challengers this time around include Grayson County Judge Bill Magers who will face long-time Sherman Police Officer Bruce Dawsey. Justice of the Peace in Precinct 2, David Hawley will face Mike Springer in the primary. Justice of the Peace in Precinct 4 Rita Noel will face Christina Fox. County Commissioner Bart Lawrence will face Matthew Harding.

Judge Brian Gary in the 397th state district court, County Clerk Deana Patterson, District Clerk Kelly Ashmore, County Treasurer Gayla Hawkins and Judge James Henderson in County Court-at-Law no. 1 are all incumbents who drew no challengers for the March primary.