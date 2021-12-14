County spends $140K on study to assess expanding, enhancing jail

The idea of expanding and enhancing the Grayson County Jail is on the table. Tuesday, Grayson County commissioners unanimously approved spending $139,500 for a proposed needs assessment to look at just that.

The amount approved is the maximum cost the study could run the county, but it could come in cheaper depending on what is needed for the study provided by Brinkley, Sargent, Wiginton Architects.

Grayson County Judge Bill Magers said continued growth in the county is an ongoing issue with the jail that will have to be addressed and the money being spent for the study is a first step in that process.

"This is a continuation of a decades-long approach to keeping our courts system cost effective, downtown, efficiently and in tact." he said.

He also said that addressing those needs has been an ongoing process with the court purchasing land adjacent to the current jail several months ago.

The plan is to mirror the expansion of the jail that was completed in 2010 on that recently purchased land.

The approval given Tuesday is not an actual contract for Wiginton to do the work, said Grayson County Purchasing Agent Jodi Platt. During the meeting, she told commissioners she will be coming back before them with a contract for the project once it has been drawn up and gone over by the county's legal and auditor's offices.

What the county will get under that contract, Magers said, will give them options with the price tag attached.

"We will be able to see the different versions," Magers said, adding that various entities at the county level have to be involved in making the decisions about the jail from the Sheriff's Office, which has to run the jail, to the commissioners who have to come up with a way to pay for it, and everyone has worked well together to try to move the county forward on the matter.

The study will show county leaders what the state requires for the jail, what he Sheriff's Office wants for the jail and then some ancillary items.

"The architectural team will be able to analyze every phase in the jail. So in the end product we'll get three options .... with supporting plans, drawings and pricing for each of those options," Platt said.

Commissioner Jeff Whitmire said either way it goes, the jail issue is likely to be largest amount of money the county has spent on anything in his nine years on the court, and in order to get the best estimate of the total costs of the jail improvement, the county will have to spend money to get the work done.

"Nobody's going to be doing this estimating work for free," he said.

Wiginton Architect Charlie Goodman told commissioners the money they are spending on the study will produce documents that they would have to pay to have produced to go forward with a jail expansion in any case so it is money well spent because it progresses the project forward.