Grayson College recognizes fall graduates

Grayson College

Friends and family watched as 92 Grayson College students received diplomas and certificates during the 2021 Winter Commencement ceremony on Friday morning.

“You have accomplished this milestone, but our relationship doesn’t end here today. We’re here for you as you embark upon the next journey…,” College President Jeremy McMillen said. “You are a Grayson College Viking. We’re committed to helping you be successful. As you walk across the stage today, we want you to know that you have become a member of the Grayson College Alumni Association… you are entering a network of over 30,000 Grayson College alumni. It’s an important group. Carry that with pride.”

After McMillen’s address, the speaker for the event, a professor at Grayson College and the Public Services Department chair, Dana Kermanian, was introduced. She dedicated her speech to her late grandfather, and detailed her journey to being a first generation college graduate.

“Surround yourself with people who are able to see potential in you, even when you can’t,” Kermanian said. “They cheer you on, they plant seeds, they mentor you, and they nourish those seeds along the way…don’t be surprised when they grow into something greater than you ever thought was possible. Next, the grass is greener where you water it. Maybe you guys have heard ‘the grass is greener on the other side,’ but to me, the grass is greener where you water it. And to me, that means to be faithful in the small things that are put before you in preparation for the bigger opportunities in the future.” Kermanian encouraged, “It is imperative that you find a purpose to live for that is greater than yourself, and that also aligns with your passion.”

217 associates degrees and 116 certificates were conferred for the Winter Commencement. The College’s graduates for the Fall were an average 29 years old, with the youngest being 17 and the oldest being 65. Health Sciences made up 25 percent of the graduating students, Career Services made up 20 percent, Entrepreneurship made up 17 percent, Industrial Science and Arts and Humanities each made up 15 percent, and STEM made up the last eight percent.

In addition to the Winter Commencement Ceremony held on Friday morning the College celebrated students in a variety of programs through other ceremonies. On Thursday night, the college held an Adult Education Literacy and Center for Workplace Learning Recognition Ceremony. On Friday evening, the college will celebrate baccalaureate degree nurses who graduated from the RN-BSN program, along with associate degree nursing certificates at a pinning ceremony.

“We’re honored to share this day with you,” McMillen concluded. “We cannot wait to see what you do in this world.”