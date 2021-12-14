Family donates car to help TFS resident on her road to recovery

staff reports

A donation from a local family has helped a resident at the Texoma Family Shelter end 2021 on high note and start 2022 using a little less shoe leather.

A news release from the Texoma Family Shelter said the woman, who didn't want to be named publicly, had for the last year been walking several blocks from the shelter at 331 W. Morton St. in Denison to her job at a local restaurant — rain or shine.

She delighted to be able to drive herself not only to work but to the grocery store, doctors’ appointments, church, and to visit her family and friends over the holidays.

“This car is really the answer to my prayers,” the woman said in he release. “For months I’ve been shopping around for a reliable car that was within my budget, but just couldn’t find anything. I had the money saved up for insurance and everything. My ‘new’ car is a 2001 Toyota Avalon with under 200,000 miles. It’s safe and comfortable and everything I’ve been searching for. I love it. I am so thankful to the Texoma Family Shelter for helping me get this car.”

Shelter Executive Director Angela Sharp said the car’s donors are long-time supporters of the shelter.

“The family that donated this vehicle recognizes something that many of us take for granted, namely that reliable transportation can be life-changing for someone trying to get back into mainstream society,” Sharp said.

The woman who got the car, "embodies the spirit of getting back on your feet after life takes an unexpected turn. We want to help (her) help herself; that pretty much sums up the mission of our shelter,” the release said.

If any readers are considering donating a reliable used vehicle to the Texoma Family Shelter, individuals can reach out to the shelter.

“Not only can you help us put someone back on the literal and figurative road to self-sufficiency,” said Sharp, “but the donation is also tax deductible.”

Sharp can be reached at 903-465-6041 or director@texomafamilyshelter.com.