Continuing the legacy: Herald Democrat searches for new office space

On the newspaper’s 90th anniversary more than 50 years ago, the building at 603 S. Sam Rayburn was dedicated and celebrated as the new site of the Sherman Democrat. Today, Dec. 14, the building closed to employees for the final time.

While the newspaper continues, the building will no longer house the paper. Staff will continue to work remotely until a new site has been selected.

“We are excited to find a new home that is more modern and fitting of a multi-media digital news and advertising agency,” Nate Rodriguez, Senior Group Publisher and Regional Vice President- Texas, New Mexico, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama said. “While we love our building, it was built in the early 1960s and needs some technological upgrades to make it more conducive to a modern newspaper and media company. Since Covid, all of our employees are working virtual, but an actual office for our staff is imperative for collaboration. Our staff will continue to work virtually, as they are now, until we find our new office.

“Our search is narrowing, and we are currently working with landlords to find our perfect future location for our staff. We want to make the appropriate long-term decision, and this is taking longer due to the holidays. We hope to be able to announce about our new home office soon. In the interim, we can still provide virtual customer support by calling us 903-893-8181 as we offer today.

“Our building was built in the 1960s and is over 30,000 square feet. Since moving the printing of our papers to our sister Texas newspaper in Wichita Falls, we simply need a smaller location for our remaining staff. We are excited to hear the new building owner’s plans for our old building. Once the transaction closes, we will be doing a follow-up story on future plans.”

Subscribers can still reach circulation, the news, sports, advertising and distribution departments at 903-893-8181.

History of the building

On June 1, 1969, the then-new $500,000 publishing plant was introduced to the community through an open house and 150-page special edition of the Sherman Democrat. The 22,000 square-foot masonry building was the fifth location of the Sherman Democrat, but the first facility outfitted as a publishing plant.

At the time of the move, the newspaper employed 60 individuals, served three North Texas counties and produced more than 16,000 copies daily.

But, that is not the only legacy that was housed in the facility at 603 S. Sam Rayburn.

In 1996, the Sherman Democrat merged with the Denison Herald which was located at 331 W. Woodard. The Denison location originally belonged to the Red River Publishing Company and had been the home of the Denison office of the Herald Democrat from 1996 to 2016.

Denison offices were then moved to a location on Main Street briefly before merging with the office 603 S. Sam Rayburn office in Sherman.