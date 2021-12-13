Habitat for Humanity Wish List 2021
It is often hard for low-income families to find decent rental housing and even fewer have an opportunity to own their own home.
Even if they can find housing, many are forced to rent older, poorly-insulated homes, move in with friends, or pay too much of their income for rent. Habitat for Humanity offers an alternative.
Habitat builds safe, energy-efficient, affordable homes, sold through a no-interest loan to applicants in Grayson County who need housing and cannot qualify for traditional loans.
Applicants work alongside local volunteers to build their homes. Those who qualify earn 35-60 percent of the median income for Grayson County. Habitat has built 41 homes in Sherman, Denison, Pottsboro and Van Alstyne and has provided exterior repair for another 25 homes. Habitat deeply appreciates the community’s donations and support.
Wish List
For the worksite:
Duct tape
Cases of water
Contractor trash bags
Foam ear plugs
Construction hard hats
Tubes of all purpose, paintable caulk
Paint trays or liners
Dust masks and safety masks
For the office:
New International Version Bibles to present at house dedications
For the ReStore at 3822 N. Frisco Road, Sherman:
Donations of new or gently used building supplies, appliances, and furniture
Volunteers are always needed at our construction sites and at the ReStore.
For further information, please contact Laurie Mealy at 903-893-0009.