Habitat for Humanity Wish List 2021

It is often hard for low-income families to find decent rental housing and even fewer have an opportunity to own their own home.

Even if they can find housing, many are forced to rent older, poorly-insulated homes, move in with friends, or pay too much of their income for rent. Habitat for Humanity offers an alternative.

Habitat builds safe, energy-efficient, affordable homes, sold through a no-interest loan to applicants in Grayson County who need housing and cannot qualify for traditional loans.

Applicants work alongside local volunteers to build their homes. Those who qualify earn 35-60 percent of the median income for Grayson County. Habitat has built 41 homes in Sherman, Denison, Pottsboro and Van Alstyne and has provided exterior repair for another 25 homes. Habitat deeply appreciates the community’s donations and support.

Wish List

For the worksite:

Duct tape

Cases of water

Contractor trash bags

Foam ear plugs

Construction hard hats

Tubes of all purpose, paintable caulk

Paint trays or liners

Dust masks and safety masks

For the office:

New International Version Bibles to present at house dedications

For the ReStore at 3822 N. Frisco Road, Sherman:

Donations of new or gently used building supplies, appliances, and furniture

Volunteers are always needed at our construction sites and at the ReStore.

For further information, please contact Laurie Mealy at 903-893-0009.