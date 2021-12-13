Property tax statements running a bit behind but on the way

Folks looking for their property tax statements in the mail will have to wait a little longer. A notice posted on the Grayson County website said there will be a delay.

“Due to technical difficulties the office has had with payment files, the 2021 Property Tax Statements are running late. Our printing company is currently estimating that tax statements should start reaching mail boxes within the next 7-10 days. The 2021 Property Tax information is currently available on our website at: http://taxsearch.co.grayson.tx.us:8443/ We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused,.” said the statement from Tax Assessor Collector Bruce Stidham's Office.

Stidham said he knows a lot of people like to get those statements at the end of the year and pay them so they can use them when they file their federal income taxes.

While the actual hard copies of the 117,000 statements might not start hitting local mail boxes till the end of next week or the beginning of the week after that, folks can still go online and find their information there.

The problems, Stidham said stem from information they got from outside sources that provided information that the local tax office needed to compile those files.

Property tax payments are due at the end of January.

“We’ve made it easier for folks to pay their property taxes,” GC Tax Assessor Collector Bruce Stidham said in a written statement about drive-thru tax payments in 2020. “This is the 8th year we’ve provided the drive-thru service and, I think with COVID-19 and social distancing being top of mind this year, our drive-thru offers a great alternative to standing in a long line waiting to pay your property taxes. Plus you won’t have to search for a place to park. Just drive thru and drop off your payment. It’s quick and it’s easy.”