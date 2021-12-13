OEM stops daily COVID updates

Last week, major changes to how the community will receive local COVID infection numbers and deaths was announced. The Grayson County Office of Emergency management will no longer be sending out daily situational reports about the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an email, Grayson County Emergency Management Director Sarah Somers explained how the change does not just affect Grayson County

"The concerns about illness are NOT gone but our “regular systems” and partners continue to find ways now to manage its ebb and flow," Somers said. "The Office of Emergency Management only becomes involved with events when our community needs exceed what our regular systems are able to provide. At this time, all additional hospital staff contracted through the State have demobilized, most supply chain issues are much more manageable and testing as well as vaccination is readily available in many places across Grayson County."

Now, individuals must go to the State Health Services website for updates and new information about cases in this area.

"(The Department of State Health Services) has finally ramped up their State dashboard and data sets enough to provide the most accurate and timely picture state and countywide," Somers said. "These systems work best when we submit our local data through them and let DSHS be the official data keeper."

The url where people can find that information is: https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/AdditionalData.aspx.

On Friday, that website showed that Grayson County's total COVID-19 related fatalities so far have been 517, but the Nov. 30 update from the GCOEM said county COVID deaths were at 548.

The state website also showed that there have been 16,608 reported cases of the virus in the county so far and that there were, on Friday an estimated 215 active cases 14 of which were new. The cite also showed that 56,076 people in the county have been fully vaccinated, or 44.1 percent of the people over the age of 5 are considered fully vaccinated.

The first case of COVID-19 in Grayson County was confirmed in March of 2020, and the GCOEM began doing daily COVID updates in April of 2020.

The last major change to the way COVID cases were reported to the public took place in September of 2020. Since there was some duplication of effort in the way information that was being gathered and released between the state and county, the county decided it was good time to try to look at where those overlaps were and start pulling back, when appropriate, on the county’s involvement to allow staffers to devote more of their time to other duties.

When the pandemic hit, the county mounted an all-hands on deck 24-hour-a-day, seven-day-a-week response with staff from various offices.

“When this all started back in March (2020), we thought it would be over in a few months,” Somers said in September of 2020. “Now people are not sure when or how it will all end. But everyone knows that those county staffers are still needed at the other jobs they do for the county.”