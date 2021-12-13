Austin Avenue restricted as D3 construction continues

As Denison prepares to complete the first portion of its Designing Downtown Denison Street improvements, city crews are putting in place traffic changes to complete road upgrades. City officials said some portions of Main Street and Austin avenue will be restricted or have closed lanes as crews work to tie in the new construction into existing streets.

"We are kind of hitting the part where we are reaching the busiest streets and portions of the project," Denison Public Information Office Aaron Werner said Monday.

The Designing Downtown Denison Project, also known as D3, is the city's current ongoing push to revitalize and invest in the city's core, specifically Main Street.

Over the past five years, the city has planned a series of upgrades to the city's core, including utility improvements and redesigned streets aimed at creating more walkable environment along the city's shopping district. Other improvements discussed in the project include a proposed community center amenity in the 700 block of West Main Street.

Earlier this year, the city officially broke ground on the first phase of the project in the 100 block of East Main Street. Now crews are looking to tie this work into Austin Avenue. Crews officially reduced Austin Avenue to two lanes from Chestnut to Woodard Monday morning in order to allow work to continue.

In addition to the changes on Austin, the traffic lights at the intersection with West Main have been turned off and replaced with a stop sign. This will allow traffic to continue to flow through the intersection without stopping, city officials said.

The city expects these changes to remain in place for about six weeks while work continues. During this time, the 100 block of East Main will continue to be closed to traffic. However, new access to businesses on the block is available through the newly-reopened Houston Street, which also saw improvements in the D3 project.

Werner said current estimates call for East Main to be reopened to the public some time in February. Current work is focusing on final pieces of the construction, including sidewalks and brick pavers, he said. Once this work is completed, crews can move onto the second phase on the western portion of Main Street in early 2022.

