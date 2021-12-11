Southeastern hosts holiday, seasonal events

staff reports

Southeastern Oklahoma State University is celebrating the upcoming holiday season with traditions old and new.

The oldest event on campus — candlelighting – was held for the 101st time Monday night in Montgomery Auditorium.

Multiple ensembles performed, including the Symphonic Chorus, the Southeastern Chorale, the SE Wind Ensemble, the SHARE Children’s Chorus, and a faculty string quartet.

This year’s theme, “My Spirit Rejoices,” is a quote from the Biblical “Magnificat” text, in which Mary accepts the news from the angel. The combined choirs performed a full “Magnificat’’ by Antonio Vivaldi, accompanied by string quartet, and the various ensembles presented other smaller works focusing on Mary’s story.

And for the second year in a row, Southeastern is inviting everyone to the “new’’ Loop of Lights holiday tradition drive-thru event.

This “new’’ tradition was originated last year, with lights and decorations displayed around the campus loop for motorists to view. The event began December 1 and will continue through December 31 from 6-10 p.m.

On Sunday night, holiday entertainment was provided on the loop, including performances by the Sparks, Chorvettes, Band, Choir, Bolt, and the Savage Storm Cheerleaders.