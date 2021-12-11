Southeastern hosts holiday, seasonal events

staff reports
The 101st Candlelighting was held Monday night in Montgomery Auditorium.

Southeastern Oklahoma State University is celebrating  the upcoming holiday season with traditions old and new.

             The oldest event on campus — candlelighting – was held for the 101st time Monday night in Montgomery Auditorium.

           Multiple ensembles performed, including the Symphonic Chorus, the Southeastern Chorale, the SE Wind Ensemble, the SHARE Children’s Chorus, and a faculty string quartet. 

This year’s theme, “My Spirit Rejoices,” is a quote from the Biblical “Magnificat” text, in which Mary accepts the news from the angel. The combined choirs performed a full “Magnificat’’ by Antonio Vivaldi, accompanied by string quartet, and the various ensembles presented other smaller works focusing on Mary’s story.  

And for the second year in a row, Southeastern is inviting everyone to the “new’’ Loop of Lights holiday tradition drive-thru event.

This “new’’ tradition was originated last year, with lights and decorations displayed around the campus loop for motorists to view. The event began December 1 and will continue through December 31 from 6-10 p.m.

On Sunday night, holiday entertainment was provided on the loop,  including performances by the Sparks, Chorvettes, Band, Choir, Bolt, and the Savage Storm Cheerleaders. 

Southeastern’s newest holiday tradition – the “Loop of Lights’’ – will continue through December 31.