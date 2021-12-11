Area resident receives Friends of Library quilt

staff reports

The quilt displayed at the Friends of the Library’s booth during this year’s Holiday Craft Show was given to Melva Dill of Durant.

The quilt’s theme is Life is Better on the Lake and features the words “Durant” vertically on the left and “Oklahoma” vertically on the right in Nautical Flag International Code.

Quilted by local maker, David Thornburgh, this one-of-a-kind bedcover was donated by Heritage Quilters Members of Durant, OK.

Dill noted how impressed she was with the quilt’s beauty and quality, pointing out the camper trailer shape stitching on the back. Dill and her husband plan to cover the bed in their son’s room with the quilt.

This year’s quilt brought in $828 dollars. The money will help support programs at the Donald W. Reynolds Library.