SHS Choir finishes out concert season with giving in mind

With the holidays approaching, the Sherman High School Choir presented their Christmas Concert Tuesday night, and while their songs spread the Yuletide cheer, their actions spoke even louder.

“One of my students had said something about bears, and an idea popped into my head,” Choir Director Leslie Lemaster said. “I thought, yes, let’s do a teddy bear drive!”

The choir gathered more than 130 teddy bears in a donation drive before the concert to donate to the Sherman Police Department and Sherman Fire Department for children placed in unfortunate circumstances such as car accidents or fires.

Lemaster said teachers from all over the high school joined in to donate their own bears, and it built up momentum as the concert came closer.

School Resource Officer and Sherman police officer Tim Gann received the bears on behalf of both departments Tuesday night, and he was recognized for his work at the high school. This semester will be his last at the campus. He called the donation drive “awesome” and thanked the choir and Lemaster for their work.

The choir also recognized three teachers who have supported them throughout the year: Amy Fonseca, Clint Huhnke and Steven Wade. Each received a gift card and ingredients for hot chocolate.

Clint Huhnke is a math teacher and “jokes big” with students, Lemaster said, but he is also the first to boost student morale, be it by judging the pep-rally talent show or whatever else.

Amy Fonseca is a new culinary teacher at the high school and has stepped it up for students. She is bringing excitement to students as well as opening their eyes to the industry.

Steven Wade is a football coach and teacher, and he is blunt but well-meaning and builds up mutual respect, Lemaster said.

There have been no breaks for the choir this semester as they rushed from a fall concert to a music review to a winter concert, but they have taken it in stride.

“The challenge this year is finding our new normal,” Lemaster said. “Trying to find our pace has been a challenge for them, a challenge for me, but I feel like we’re finding it.”