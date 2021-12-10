Sherman to pay $1.54M for water treatment plant land

Both future and current water projects topped the Sherman City Council's agenda this week as it approved the purchase of land near the water treatment plant and accepted completion of another wastewater project. The projects were among a series of items including future winterization efforts on city infrastructure.

In a unanimous decision, the council approved the $1.54 million purchase of nearly 40 acres of land near the southwestern corner of FM 691 and La Cima Road for future improvements at the city's water treatment plant. In the agreement, the city agree to pay Barrett Keith Brown $38,500 per acre for land adjacent to the treatment plant.

City officials said the future use of the land has yet to be finalized, but it will likely be used for an expansion of the plant or for the creation of a backup storage pond for the city's surface water system.

Monday's action represents the first time that city officials discussed the purchase in open session. However, the sale was discussed by the council during a closed executive session in mid November. The council's approval also grants the city manager authorization to continue negotiations, if necessary.

In a separate action, the council accepted a previous contract at the wastewater plant as completed. This effectively closed out a contract the city had with Lynn Vessels Construction for storm water improvements from earlier this year.

"This is the first project of $13.59 million of projects we are undertaking at the wastewater treatment plant," Sherman Utility Engineer Tom Pruitt said.

The project saw the construction of a storm sewer that will prevent stormwater from leaving the treatment plant. The project was completed on time in June, which started a two-year warranty on the project.

Pruitt said the final cost came in at $933,334 — about $185,000 less than what was originally bid and budgeted for.

The council traditionally isn't needed to accept projects as completed, but Pruitt said it was needed for this project as it was funded through the Texas Water Development Board's Clean Water State Revolving Fund.

With this project completed, the city still has seven ongoing projects at the plant, Pruitt said.