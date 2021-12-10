North Texas Youth Connection Wish List 2021

staff reports

At North Texas Youth Connection in Sherman, they serve runaways, homeless, and other youth at their lodge to help with stability. They also provide resources to families to stabilize their living situation so that they are safe and well.

While they have made some amazing strides, NTYC still has a lot to accomplish. The non profit needs local support to help with outings, supplies, and activities so they can continue to empower, providing life classes, and taking the youth to places they have never had the opportunity to visit.

The organization asks that people consider donating money (your choice on the amount) for outings for the youth or any of the following tangible items:

Company Vehicle

New Fence for the shelter backyard

New Gate for the shelter backyard

10 Laptops

952 XL Ink for a HP Printer (10)

2 Industrial Dryers

2 heavy duty paper shredders

4 Vacuum cleaners

Laundry soap (100 containers)

Dryer Sheets (50 boxes)

Bed sheets for twin beds (50 sets)

Board games (20 different types) family game night

Video Games (25 interactive games)

Play Station

Decks of cards

Basketballs (10)

Office Chairs (5)

Office Desk (5)

Computer Desk (10)

Plastic Wear for eating (100 boxes)

Dresser Drawers for Youth Residents belongings

(5) Mini Closets for Youth To hang up their coats

Suite Cases for Youth Residents belongings when they are moved to new placements

Snacks (100 different kids snacks)

Paper Towels (100 cases)

Toilet Tissue (100 cases)

Alcohol wipes (50 boxes)

Hand Sanitizer (50 containers)

Large trash bags for Lawn and Leaf trash (50 boxes)

Large Kitchen trash bags (50 boxes)

Small disposal bathroom cups (100 boxes)

Multipurpose copy paper (50 boxes)

All white Bath wash clothes, Bath Towels, Kitchen Dish cloth (100)

New Mops (50)

NTYC Staff T-Shirts and ID holders (100)

North Texas Youth Connection can be contacted at 1602 E. Lamar St., Sherman, TX 75090 or by phone at 903-893-4717 to make a donation.