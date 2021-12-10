Commissioners make appointments to Sexual Assault Response Team

Grayson County's Sexual Assault Response Team got some new members this week. The specialized team is designed to help women who have been attacked start to reclaim their safety.

The new appointments were made by county commissioners Tuesday.

Commissioners approved appointments to the team are Chief Administrator and Grayson Crisis Center Executive Director Shelli Shields, Grayson County District Attorney Brett Smith, Sherman Police Chief Zachary Flores, Grayson County Sheriff Tom Watt, Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner Amy Chennault and Grayson County SART Loren Hervey.

In 2016, the Grayson Crisis Center launched the Sexual Assault Response Team as authorized by the Office of the Attorney General.

The SART responds to all acute sexual assaults in Grayson and Fannin County by dispatching a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner and Sexual Assault Response Advocate to meet with the victim at the hospital.

As reported in previous stories on the SART, it is made up of more than 30 community partners including medical personnel, hospitals, law enforcement, Child Advocacy Centers, nurses, advocates, CPS/APS, and victims, their family and supporters.