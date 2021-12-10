DISD: Celebrating the season…together again!

Denison’s Elves Farm partnered with Hyde Park and other DISD elementary schools to teach young students about the art and science of growing pumpkins and Christmas trees – and to help kick off this year’s holiday season with gratitude for the simple joys of celebrating with family and friends.

After nearly two years of canceled holiday events and virtual gatherings, Denison ISD staff and students say they’re especially thankful this holiday season to be back together with friends and families.

From record crowds at Denison’s beloved Christmas parade to holiday celebrations and festivities, this year’s unique spirit is shining brighter than usual, reflected in the happy smiles and sparkly eyes of thousands of grateful DISD staff members and students.

Young Denison Boy Scouts waved to record crowds of Denison parade patrons who turned out for one of the largest and grandest Christmas parades in recent memory.

“I think we’re all more mindful of the many blessings we may have taken for granted pre-pandemic,” said DISD Superintendent Dr. Henry Scott. “With vaccines now available and in the arms of so many Americans, we’re able to cautiously gather again and celebrate holidays with our families. On behalf of our entire district, I want to wish our entire community a safe and happy holiday season…and to thank everyone for the patience, help and understanding you’ve demonstrated throughout the pandemic. As always, you have simply stepped up and met the needs, and for that we are extremely grateful.”

Throngs of happy Denison youngsters danced and dazzled their way down Main Street, celebrating the holiday season with thousands of residents and visitors who turned out for this year’s hugely successful Christmas parade.
Lamar fourth graders gathered around teacher Bowen Kirkbride to once again celebrate Team Spirit Day with face-painting sessions that featured Spirit Dots in the traditional Yellow Jacket colors of black and gold.