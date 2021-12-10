DISD: Celebrating the season…together again!

Herald Democrat

After nearly two years of canceled holiday events and virtual gatherings, Denison ISD staff and students say they’re especially thankful this holiday season to be back together with friends and families.

From record crowds at Denison’s beloved Christmas parade to holiday celebrations and festivities, this year’s unique spirit is shining brighter than usual, reflected in the happy smiles and sparkly eyes of thousands of grateful DISD staff members and students.

“I think we’re all more mindful of the many blessings we may have taken for granted pre-pandemic,” said DISD Superintendent Dr. Henry Scott. “With vaccines now available and in the arms of so many Americans, we’re able to cautiously gather again and celebrate holidays with our families. On behalf of our entire district, I want to wish our entire community a safe and happy holiday season…and to thank everyone for the patience, help and understanding you’ve demonstrated throughout the pandemic. As always, you have simply stepped up and met the needs, and for that we are extremely grateful.”