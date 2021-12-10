Denison looks to repeal, replace residential infill ordinance

As the region has experienced growth in recent years, Denison has focused on both new and old through redevelopment. Through initiatives like the affordable housing program and others, the city has seen success in encouraging infill development in many of its existing neighborhoods.

Now, several years into its push to revitalize older neighborhoods, the city is looking to back away from one of these initiatives. The Denison Planning and Zoning Commission recently recommended that the city council repeal the city's residential infill overlay district, which allowed for some flexibility in development for what may otherwise be difficult lots to develop.

The push to remove the district, which covered many older neighborhoods in east Denison, comes as the ordinance has recently been used in ways that the city did not anticipate and that go against the character of existing neighborhoods.

"You are correct in saying that the infill did what it was intended to do — It revitalized a part of town that we needed to with a tremendous amount of lots that we were mowing and maintaining that we were not getting any value from," P&Z Chair Charlie Shearer said. "It has spurred growth in our downtown areas, but those lots, they're gone at this point.

"... With development costs being what they are now, there will be no more inexpensive lots available in my opinion. That means the cost of housing is going to go up regardless."

Over the past two years, the ordinance has primarily been used for the development of duplex and higher-density residential when the district was created to create affordable single-family residential uses, Gregg Loyd, interim director of planning and community development, said. If the council votes to repeal the district and related ordinance, Loyd said he plans to present a replacement ordinance in January that is more in the spirit of the original intent.

The district was created about three years ago in 2018 at the height of the city's efforts to restore and redevelop many aging neighborhoods. The city's affordable housing program — which offered incentives and free lots for the development of low-cost single-family homes — was in place and many clean lots were created through the demolition of blighted homes and structures.

"That infill was created as a way to bring back tax base to those lots," Loyd said.

While these initiatives saw early success, Loyd said shifts in the market led to the changes that the city is now seeing in its infill development. High demand and increasing prices drove the costs of homes outside of what was allowed under the affordable housing program and the city began to see in influx of investor projects.

By this point the city, was also running low on inventory of easy to develop properties, which left it with harder to build and less desirable plots. Developers began to push more for duplexes rather than single-family homes, even if they did not fit within the character of a neighborhood, Loyd said.

"We had duplexes popping up where planning had single family," he said.

Since 2020, the majority of infill developments have been duplexes. In that time, 40 duplexes, for a total of 80 units, have gone through the city.

These pushes led to several odd or less-than-desirable developments within the city, including some homes that were built with no access to the front street that the homes were built on, among other situations.

"There really is no end to the examples. There are so many things that need to be considered when you look to build on one of these small lots," Loyd said.

Ahead of this week's meeting, Shearer said he was unsure how he felt about the city's recommendation on eliminating the ordinance. While the ordinance did not intend to open these neighborhoods for duplexes, the allowance for smaller lots and homes was in line with the intent.

Loyd said January's recommendations will include changes to the city's single-family zoning district alongside updates to the city's planned development districts that will allow for these smaller lots, Loyd said.

"There is no zoning that leaves open for creativity and flexibility than planned development," he said.

The proposed changes did receive some pushback from residents and developers who felt it discouraged many of the smaller homes that were in the original intent.

Developer Jonathan Earnhart said he would prefer it if the ordinance has left in place but simply had the allowance for duplexes removed. He argued that even if there is only a month where smaller homes are not allowed, it could lead to setbacks.

When put to a vote, the commission voted unanimously to recommend the changes to the city council.