Low humidity, high winds mean caution when burning locally

Warmer than usual temperatures combined with strong winds and lack of rain mean this is not the time to burn things outside in North Texas.

National Weather Service forecast for the region shows the lack of rain and above average winds will remain in the area through next week. Temperatures during that time will rise and fall with some nights hitting the freezing mark and some days flirting with record highs.

Though no local counties had enacted burn bans as of Thursday, weather conditions for the next week are not considered safe for outdoor burning.

The Grayson County Office of Emergency Management does not generally put the issue of a burn ban on the county's agenda until the Keeth-Byram Drought index is at 650 or above. Grayson County's average was 358 Thursday, but just because there is no burn ban doesn't mean people are free to burn.

People can always find out the county’s burn ban status by looking at the county’s website under the Office of Emergency Management section and in the outdoor burning section. The notice there will either say the county is or isn’t under a burn ban.

Generally, a burn ban in Grayson County allows people to continue to do recreational activities like outdoor cookouts but calls for them to refrain from burning trash. However, that is not the last word on when, where and how people can use fire in the unincorporated area of the county.

“(The) State law regulating outdoor burning is ALWAYS in effect,” Office of Emergency Management Director Sarah Somers said in an email. “We like to take the opportunity to remind people that just because we don’t have a burn ban doesn’t mean folks can burn anything, anytime, anywhere.”

The closest county to GC that currently has a burn ban in effect is Wise County, but there are a number of counties north and west of GC that have bans enacted.

While intentionally set fires can certainly get out of control when winds are high and the humidity is low, an even bigger problem are those fires that are started by accident when people do things like toss lighted cigarettes out car windows or do not completely extinguish campfires.

For more information on when and how to burn safely see: https://www.co.grayson.tx.us/upload/page/0271/docs/Outdoor_Burning_in_Texas.pdf