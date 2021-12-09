County hires attorneys for fight over proposed cement kiln

Grayson County commissioners Tuesday agreed to hire attorneys to see what the county can do to help prevent a cement plant from being built on 600 acres of land off State Highway 289 in Dorchester.

Black Mountain, LLC wants to build the plant and has filed paper work with Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, and the land under contract is in both Sherman and Dorchester extraterritorial jurisdiction.

"It's not a batch plant," Grayson County Judge Bill Magers said after the court came out of executive session and decided to hire Duncan Norton, a former general counsel for TCEQ, to fight the plant on the grounds of air quality. "Its a cement kiln, a permanent shake and bake, burn concrete or cement, non-limestone, nasty, pollute the air. Think Midlothian."

Just as a very brief over view they have been working on this now for about three weeks, Magers said that all of the members of the court have received communications from concerned residents about the plant. He said the county is generally in favor of working together with cities as a team effort for such things.

In this instance, he said the cities of Dorchester and Sherman would be working on fighting the plant on the technical issues they have at their disposal and the county will fight it on the basis of air quality.

He said the county doesn't normally step into fight city battles but the county feels that the proposed plant would be bad for the county overall. He said the county has worked closely with the cities to bring in industry that is good for the area like Finisar and Texas Instruments. Magers said the good air quality enjoyed in Grayson County is one of the things that puts this county above others to the south when companies are looking for places to set up shop.

The proposed plant would be just a few short miles from the city's new high school.

"And the prevailing winds would seem to channel the pollutants right over our new high school. and our industrial park," Sherman Mayor David Plyler said. "As you know we are attracting more and more high tech industries to Grayson County and we're really becoming known for that."

Additionally, Plyler noted the area's senior population relies on the clean air for continued healthy living.

"This isn't like a regular industrial plant that is making a product and sending out smoke. This is heavy-duty pollutants and we are going to be doing everything that we can to try to keep this from coming in."

Dorchester Mayor David Smith thanked the court for the attention they are brining to the matter of the plant. He said the plant will put out lead and sulfur and will damage the quality of life that people to move to Grayson County seeking or stay here to have to raise their families.