To reopen after Oct. 31 fire, $8K grant to go to former Kelly Square business

A business that was devastated by the Oct. 31 fire in downtown Sherman is getting some assistance from the city as it works to reopen. On Oct. 31, an electrical fire damaged many businesses within Kelly Square and left some unable to reopen as repairs continue.

In the case of Specs in the City, owners elected to move to a nearby building, and the City Council voted Monday night to approve a nearly $8,000 grant for the business to reopen in the new location.

"It's devastating any time something like that happens, but I've suffered some pretty great losses in my life time and the one thing I've learned is that I have to pick up and keep going," owner Kara Massengale said Tuesday afternoon.

City staff said Monday that the city has been looking at ways to assist these businesses in recovering and opening their doors again. One of the ways the city is doing this is through its Building Restoration and Improvement grant, which is offered for work on historically significant buildings in downtown.

"By suspending the rules of the grant program and doing a 50 percent matching grant instead of the usual 25 (percent), combining that with efforts by the property owner to provide some rent relief, we believe we can get her back open for business with the next couple months with very little actual out of pocket cost to her," Sherman Community and Support Services Manager Nate Strauch said. "So we think this will be a win-win to the city and business as well."

For Massengale, the fire came only a few months after the store's first anniversary in Kelly Square. As the fire destroyed portions of the rear of the building, Massengale hoped that the damage was minor enough that she could reopen quickly. She was able to see first hand how much damage had been done to the building the next day after the fire investigation was completed.

"I think there are a few of us where the devastation was kind of overwhelming," she said. "So, they are not quite ready to move forward."

Massengale started the search for a new building within three days of the fire. A week later, she signed a lease for the former Gelati's Ice Cream Parlor buiding at 100 N. Travis.

While she said she was thankful to find the spot, she acknowledged that the building needs work in order to fit her needs. The flooring needs improving, lighting needs to be improved and the space needs new wiring, among other improvements.

"I wanted somewhere close by that needed the least amount of work," she said. "That location — the old Gelati's — building was just a block away so that is good."

While the damage was significant, Massengale said she was thankful for the outpouring of support that she has received not only from the public but also the efforts of firefighters to extinguish the blaze.

Losing buildings and losing history like that I am sure is extremely hard," she said. "However, we lost no life thankfully because everyone was closed."

Massengale said she wasn't certain if she would return to Kelly Square once repairs have been completed. She said that she and the other affected tenants will be given first right to return to their old spaces.

However, right now she is more focused on reopening at her new location.

Massengale said she hopes to be reopened by Christmas, but noted that goal was optimistic.

"I would love to tell you tomorrow, but I am hoping by Christmas," she said. "Even if that ends up being too optimistic, I am going to stay that way until someone tells me I can't."