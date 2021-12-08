Price tag for water system winterization goes up by $95K

The price tag to prevent the loss of Sherman's water system during a weather emergency has gone up slightly. The Sherman City Council approved a $95,000 change order to its contract with Parkhill, Smith & Cooper Inc. for the design of improvements aimed at prevent a loss of power for the city's water infrastructure amid delays in related projects.

This change order brings the total engineering service cost to $285,000 for the project.

The first phase of the project will focus on the switch gear and automatic transfer switch at the city's treatment plant. Under the design, the facility will be able to switch to a secondary feed in the event of power loss. The equipment and installation are being handled by Eaton and work started this week, Philpott said.

The second phase of the project will include the purchase and installation of the generator for the plant, while the third will see work at the pump station and its backup generator.

The need to winterize city infrastructure and provide back up power became apparent this February when historic storm hit Texas and exposed vulnerabilities in many municipal water and electrical systems across the state. Locally, many residents found themselves without power, without electricity or both as the region was inundated with sub-zero temperatures and heavy ice and snow.

"This request is for approval of additional engineering fees of our water treatment plant emergency generator project," Sherman Assistant City Manager Clint Philpott said. "That increase has been created by the fact that we are now going to divide this project basically into three phases in order to increase the speed and effectiveness of some of those phases."

In February, much of Texas was hit by winter storms that left much of the state below freezing and under inches of frozen precipitation for nearly a week. Throughout the ordeal, Texas electric regulators and distributors put in place rolling blackouts and other restrictions in order to lessen the strain on the grid during a time of record demand. However, this process saw many issues, including customers left without power for significantly longer than expected and some key infrastructure and other emergency users left in the dark.

Sherman's water treatment plant and other infrastructure were among those that lost power in the storms, which left some customers without running water for nearly a week.

It was only a matter of days before Sherman leaders started planning for projects, including backup power generation, that would prevent this issue from occurring again.

While planning has started on several projects, this work has seen delays related to projects outside the scope of the city. This has led the city to change the design scope of the project to break it into phases and allow expedited work to continue.

The main delay relates to work being done by the North Texas Municipal Water District to improve the electrical systems at the Lake Texoma Pump station it shares with Sherman. In order for Sherman to continue its designs for back up power and generators, it will need to wait for NTMWD to complete its designs, which are expected to be done in mid 2022.

In a separate item, the council agreed to enter into a cost sharing agreement with NTMWD for the electrical improvements to the pumping station.

This will bring the station's electrical system, which dates back to the 1980s, into a modernized system. In addition to bringing it to modern standards, this improvement would increase the city's pumping capacity by 3 million gallons per day, Greater Texoma Utility Authority General Manager Drew Satterwhite said.

The city's portion of this project is estimated to be about $3.47 million. However, Philpott said it is possible for some grant funds to be potentially used in this project.