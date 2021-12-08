An alleged assault with a bat leads to arrest for Sherman man

staff reports

A man is in jail following an incident that took place Tuesday. In a news release from the Grayson County. Sheriff's Office said they responded to the incident in the 6900 block of Highway 11 in Sherman Tuesday.

The release said the suspect, who was located at the scene, was attempting to gain access into a residence in the area.

"During the course of the investigation, Deputies learned (the suspect) had allegedly threatened family members with a baseball bat," the release said. "Deputies also learned (the suspect) had allegedly damaged a vehicle and items inside and around the home with a bat."

The suspect was for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was transported to the Grayson County Jail and is currently being held on a $3,500 bond.