Wonderettes to show at Finley for next 2 weekends

staff reports

This past weekend, the Sherman Community Players opened its newest holiday show. The "Wonderettes" will continue to show Thursday through Sunday for the next two weeks at the Finley theater.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students.

"This seasonal celebration finds the girls entertaining at the annual Harper’s Hardware Holiday Party," a news release about the event said. "When Santa turns up missing, the girls use their talent and creative ingenuity to save the holiday party!"

The show will feature 60s versions of holiday classics like, “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town,” “Jingle Bell Rock,” “Run, Rudolph, Run,” and “Winter Wonderland.”

The cast is made up of Allison Hill, Carissa Hodges, Hannah Burns and Teresa Moore who will be playing Missy, Cindy Lou, Suzy and Betty Jean respectively.

The Finley Theater is located at 500 E. Elm Street in Sherman. Tickets canbe purchased at http://www.SCPtheater.org or by calling 903-892-8818.