Still time to make a Salvation Army Angel smile this Christmas

staff reports

Some people say there is nothing sadder than an empty Christmas tree. But at the Salvation Army, the saddest sight to see is a tree still covered with paper angels this far into the season.

A news release from the local Salvation Army said that with only five days left before the deadline for all Angel Tree gifts to be returned, there are still a few “forgotten angels” yet to be adopted.

The Salvation Army Angel Tree Program in Sherman provides toys and Christmas gifts for more than 800 children each year.

Dec. 9 is the last day to adopt an angel as part of the annual program, and the deadline to return the gifts is Dec.11.

“Our community of donors, partners, and volunteers is what keeps The Salvation Army Angel Tree program alive year after year,” said Major Ellis of The Salvation Army. “Your kindness ensures every child has a gift to open on Christmas morning, and that parents don’t have to decide between paying bills or buying toys. Unfortunately, each year there are angel tags that aren't selected, gifts that aren’t returned, or gifts brought to us after the deadline. These are our ‘forgotten angels.’”

The Salvation Army plans accordingly to provide gifts for forgotten angels and does everything possible to be sure that no child is left out.

“Each angel tag on the tree represents a child in need. We do include nameless angels on our trees that just specify a gender and age with gift suggestions,” said Ellis. “These gifts are used to fill the wishes of the forgotten angels. Our volunteers particularly enjoy working in The Salvation Army’s toy shop to select from these unassigned gifts to fulfill the wishes of the unadopted angels, making sure every child still receives gifts.”

Not only are program recipients filled with joy as they collect their gifts, but volunteers experience the joy of giving when serving in the Angel Tree program.

Numerous companies and individuals alike make volunteering a tradition at Christmastime. Donors, businesses, and volunteers help create a lifetime of memories for children in need through The Salvation Army Angel Tree.

For more information about adopting an Angel, or current volunteer opportunities please call The Salvation Army at 903-868-9602 or check out other ways you can give or get involved at www.salvationarmytexas.org/Sherman/.