Joint primaries set for March

The March primary for both the Democratic and Republican parties in Grayson County will be held on March 1, 2022.

Though primaries are still months away, the deadline to file to run in the March Primary in Texas is on Dec. 13. Grayson County has 12 county offices that are on the ballot for March.

County commissioners approved the joint election Tuesday.

Grayson County offices on the ballot this spring in the County Clerk, County Treasurer, Justices of the Peace in Precincts 4, 3, and 2, County Clerk, County Judge, County Commissioners in Precincts 4 and 2, County Court-at-Law Judges in Courts, 1 and 2, and the judge of state District Court 397.

The last day to register to vote in the primaries is Jan. 31, 2022.

Early voting in Texas will be Feb. 14-25. The Primary will be held on. If needed, the runoff for the Primary will be May 24.,2022.

There were 71,342 registered voters in the county, but only 24.62 percent of the then registered voters cast ballots in the 2020 March primary. That included 5,964 Democratic ballots and 14,119 Republican ballots.