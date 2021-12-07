Breaking ground: $15.5M police HQ construction begins

For Sherman, the road toward the construction of its new police station has been years in the making. However, now the finish line and a fully realized Sherman Police HQ sit just on the horizon.

The groundbreaking for the new 34,000 square-foot $15.5 million facility took place Tuesday marking the latest milestone in the project.

With the construction phase now under way, City Manager Robby Hefton anticipates a 12-15 month construction phase with the site expected to open some time in early 2023.

Steps to get here

The talk of the police station started in late 2018 and early 2019 as the city considered the future of the current police station building in downtown. While the building currently meets the needs of the department, police officials at the time said expected growth within the city would require more space than is currently offered in the building. Parking at the downtown facility was also a recurring topic in the discussions.

"If you look at the current facility, it has lasted us 60 years — the one we are in right now," Sherman Police Chief Zachary Flores said in 2020. "So, all sorts of variables, growth rate and others, but we anticipate that we could be in the new building for decades."

This led to debated from the council on the possibility of renovating the existing space or building a new site elsewhere in the city. At the time, police officials estimated it would cost nearly $1 million to renovate the existing building to create more space by enclosing some areas. However, this was to be just a temporary fix and officials noted that there would be future need to return to the topic of a new police station.

The alternative option, and the one the city ultimately chose, was to build a full-scale police station that would create enough space for current and future operations.

At the time, officials did not have a definitive site in mind for the new facility, but officials said it would likely be placed on the western side of town where development is currently booming. Officials at the time suggested that a site with access to easy connectors — including U.S. Highway 75 and FM 1417 — would be ideal.

The decision to build a new facility will also allow the city the reuse the existing police station for other uses, including offices for other city personnel. While there have been talks of moving IT, or other departments there, significant conversation centered on potentially moving Sherman Fire-Rescue administration to the building. This would move these operations out of the central fire station and allow it to return to normal service.

Sherman revealed the finalized site for the new station in late 2020 when it and the Sherman Economic Development Corp. finalized the sale of 10 acres along West Travis and Northgate Drive for $697,000.

This puts the station near the recently-relocated Sherman Fire-Rescue Station 4, which was moved to the area in order to make room for development at the intersection of FM 1417 and U.S. Highway 75.

Despite having access to major roadways, the site did come with topographical challenges that required developers to get variances for the project in July.

November 2020 saw the project hit another milestone when the city entered into a $934,000 agreement with Hidell and Associates Architects for design work on the project. It wasn't long until city leaders got their first look at the proposed building. In early 2021, initial designs were presented to the council that featured a primary police station and a rear annex for training facilities vehicle storage and other auxiliary uses.

Throughout 2021, officials and consultants spent time finalizing the design for the project, including working in any cost saving in construction. This included purchasing some supplies prior to the construction phase due to concerns about supply chain delays. In September, the city named Byrne Construction Services the construction manager at risk for the project and two months later set a guaranteed maximum price of $15.5 million.

