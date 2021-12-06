Sherman brings out the holidays with Nights of Lights

Sherman has a new holiday-themed event that it hopes to make into an annual celebration.Starting next week, Sherman residents will be able to take a night stroll through Pecan Grove West Park under the the illumination of thousands of Christmas lights.

Sherman's latest holiday-themed event, Nights of Lights, will feature several thousands of lights that will illuminate the park's walking trails and allow visitor to take a metaphorical walk in a winter wonderland.

"We had brainstorming session in our department and wanted to provide an activity to allow citizens to get out of their vehicles and experience Christmas lights," Sherman Parks and Recreation Coordinator Dylan Johnson said. "This allows people to enjoy the park in a relaxed way without a lot of hustle and bustle."

The holiday event will start on Dec.11 with a special night complete with live music by the Jared Mitchell band, food trucks, and a hot chocolate bar. For those unable to attend, the lights will continue to light up the park until Jan. 1.

Johnson said the city was looking for events to hold during the holiday season when staff came up with the idea to run Christmas lights through many of the trees in the park. Once funding was determined — including $12,000 from the city and a $6,000 in kind donation from Christmas Designers — work began in September to install the thousands of bulbs.

Johnson said comparisons have been made to the long-standing Holiday Lights in Denison's Loy Park, however Johnson said Sherman's display will be designed to be walked through.

"The lights over there are motion and depicting pictures," he said. "What we've created here is designed to get people to take a relaxed walk through the lights and be a part of the event rather than going through the event."