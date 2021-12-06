Pottsboro man gets 35 years in prison for attacks on former girlfriend

A Pottsboro man was sentenced to 35 years in prison for attacks against his former girlfriend.

A news release from the Grayson County District Attorney's Office said Cory Glenn Rucker, 36, received the sentenced after pleading guilty to arson, burglary, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges.

Judge Brian Gary of the 397th District Court accepted the plea and pronounced the sentence. Rucker must serve 17.5 years before being eligible for parole.

Rucker and the victim, who was not named in the release, had been in a romantic relationship that had ended badly. Leading up to the offenses, Rucker had made numerous threats to kill the victim and burn down her house.

In the early morning of October 4, 2020, while most of the household was sleeping, one of the residents was taking out the trash and noticed that there was a burning gas can underneath the house. The fire was extinguished before it did major damage.

Prosecutors said Rucker had stuffed a t-shirt into the can and ignited it before leaving the scene.

Nine days later, Rucker broke into the victim’s house, pinned her down while she was sleeping on her bed, strangled her, and struck her in the head with an unidentified object. Other residents in the house heard the woman screaming, and Rucker ran off.

Grayson County Sheriff’s deputies were able to locate Rucker and he confessed, saying: “(The Victim) triggered him.”

Assistant District Attorney Benjamin Smith prosecuted the case and in the release said, “This is everyone’s nightmare. The defendant is dangerous and the community is best served by his absence.”