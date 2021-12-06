Bonuses: SISD staff surprised with $2K pandemic checks

Christmas came about three weeks early this year for employees in the Sherman Independent School District. The school board and district officials surprised all district employees Monday morning with $2,000 checks in appreciation for their efforts during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding — which totaled nearly $2.4 million — was provided through the district's Elementary School and Secondary Relief funding provided by the government to offset the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The bonuses were one of the approved uses for retention efforts.

This marks the second year that the district has recognized employees with checks following a $1,000 bonus last November for all employees.

The last two years saw a transition to virtual learning, changes in procedure and sanitation practices and uncertainty surrounding the pandemic.

"COVID has presented many challenges to everyone, and our team members not only have the responsibility to not only take care of and educate our kids and help them through all of the things they are dealing with but there also dads, husbands, kids and moms too," SISD Superintendent David Hicks said.

Throughout Monday, teams of administrators and members of the school board made visits to campuses, officers and other district facilities in order to present the checks in person. Many of the teams were dressed for the season with festive Christmas clothing and sleigh bells, and some teachers were presented with the check in front of their students.

Special Education Teacher Kathryn Johnston was told to meet up with other teachers in her division at Dillingham Elementary for a meeting Monday, but was given no details about what would be discussed.

Johnston and other educators visible held back tears as they opened envelopes to reveal the $2,000 checks. For a teacher who is in her second year with Sherman, this money will go a long way, she said.

"This check means a lot. It has been a couple hard years of working and everything going with COVID and everything," she said. "So, it is really nice to be appreciated in this manner."

Johnston received one of the $1,000 checks last year, but thought they would not be returning in 2021, as they were given out at the beginning of November last year.

The last year has been a difficult one for many teachers, Johnston said. Beyond the normal role a teacher, many educators had to learn new skills on the fly and then navigate a difficult world full of uncertainties.

'With the added event of COVID, kids getting sick, worrying if you will get sick again and all of that adds another level to the stress level," she said.

Hicks said the decision to give the bonus checks to the nearly 1,200 staff members in the district came after members of the board expressed a desire to assist staff and recognize their contributions over the past year. During recent meetings, members of the board discussed the topic of compensation amid discussions on employee retention.

"Our board felt very strongly about that — that we wanted to recognize everybody that has been a part of our team, because it has been a challenge for everybody. They certainly made all of this possible," Hicks said.

Board Member Anna Wylie was one of two board members who visited Dillingham Monday. To Wylie, being there in person was a simple way show her appreciation for the work staff has done.

"There is just so much on their shoulders and we wanted to show them our appreciation," she said. "To be out here is the least we can do."