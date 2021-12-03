Reba's Ranch House Wish List

Reba’s Ranch House is a Healthcare Hospitality House serving this area for 29 years! It provides a safe, clean and pleasant place to stay for people whose family members are undergoing treatment at one of the local hospitals associated with the organization. Those staying at the house are given a comfortable bed, a nice meal and someone to listen to their concerns.

Wish List

A new Shark vacuum cleaner with heavy duty capabilities

A ground coffee maker in a 12 cup size

The variety box of Keurig pods

Febreeze in Linen or Lavender scents

To Go Plates in bulk

Laundry pods

Downy

Clorox wipes

Liquid Clorox large bottle size

Anti-Bacterial liquid hand soap

Paper towels in Bulk

Plastic Food Storage containers

Individually wrapped muffins

Individually packaged snacks

Individual packages of peanut butter in cheese crackers

Microwavable plates and bowls

Cans of Lysol

Cases of bottled water

Case of Gatorade

To give, contact Reba’s Ranch House at 5036 Reba Drive, Denison, TX 75020. or

HTTP://www.Rebasranchhouse.org., or by phone at 903-463- 7322.