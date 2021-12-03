Reba's Ranch House Wish List
Reba’s Ranch House is a Healthcare Hospitality House serving this area for 29 years! It provides a safe, clean and pleasant place to stay for people whose family members are undergoing treatment at one of the local hospitals associated with the organization. Those staying at the house are given a comfortable bed, a nice meal and someone to listen to their concerns.
Wish List
A new Shark vacuum cleaner with heavy duty capabilities
A ground coffee maker in a 12 cup size
The variety box of Keurig pods
Febreeze in Linen or Lavender scents
To Go Plates in bulk
Laundry pods
Downy
Clorox wipes
Liquid Clorox large bottle size
Anti-Bacterial liquid hand soap
Paper towels in Bulk
Plastic Food Storage containers
Individually wrapped muffins
Individually packaged snacks
Individual packages of peanut butter in cheese crackers
Microwavable plates and bowls
Cans of Lysol
Cases of bottled water
Case of Gatorade
To give, contact Reba’s Ranch House at 5036 Reba Drive, Denison, TX 75020. or
HTTP://www.Rebasranchhouse.org., or by phone at 903-463- 7322.