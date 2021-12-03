Newest GCSO dog, Raven, ready for service

There is nothing like a new four-legged family member to brighten a day. Recently, Grayson County was introduced to the county's newest dog, Raven.

The 13-month-old Belgian Malinois will live with the same Grayson County Sheriff's Office officer who trained and worked with Thor who was retired a few months ago due to health concerns. Deputy Mark Haning said both dogs will reside with his family. The only difference will be that Raven will go to work with him these days rather than Thor.

Grayson County Sheriff's Capt. Mary Hall said Raven is a duel purpose dog in that she not only can sniff for drugs, she can also be used for tracking. The $13,000 the county paid for the dog came from seizures.

"She was in commissioners court the other day so that was actually the first time I got to meet her," Hall said. He said the friendly barely grown dog climbed right into his lap but that doesn't mean she doesn't have an all business side.

They expect her to be out there sniffing out drugs just the way Thor did. Hall teased that because she was bought with seized funds, local drug dealers actually bought the county's newest drug enforcement asset.

The dog was purchased from Poland.