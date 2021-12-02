SISD students take part in 'read-a-latte' incentive program

SISD

Young minds are soaking up modern literature, and earning gift cards to boot, at Piner Middle School during the library’s Read-A-Latte incentive program.

“As long as they are reading, I don’t mind if they come in and get the smallest fiction book they can find,” Piner Middle School librarian Sonya Ford said. “Maybe they read that one and decide, ‘Hey, I like reading!’"

Ford, who previously served at Dillingham, is the new librarian at Piner and she carried on the incentive program from last year. Six students so far have earned $5 gift cards donated by the community — not just for coffee at C.J.’s or Starbucks, but for Dairy Queen and Chick-fil-A as well.

“It’s really a community effort,” Ford said. “We had Covenant Presbyterian Church donate gift cards, and so did Knight Furniture. A lot of the community is getting involved and rallying around us to make this successful.”

The incentive program is meant to better the students’ reading levels. Piner Middle School PTA volunteer Stephanie Foley said they wanted to use the program to promote vocabulary and imagination, while increasing test scores.

“Whenever I reached out, I said PTA would love to help,” Foley said. “We’re getting the word out, providing gift cards, emailing parents and putting it on social media because we really want the best for the kids.”

To earn a gift card, students must read a book approved by Ford, which can be any of the library’s fictional books, audiobooks, e-books or books the student owns. Once they have finished it, the librarians discuss the book with the student. The student has to do this with two books.

From the six students who have earned the gift card, author Rick Riordan was a common read. Another book sixth grader Dax Kvall was currently reading was Pathfinder penned by Orson Scott Card, and although he said it was good, the time travel involved in the story was a little “confusing.”

“In one of the chapters, he’s supposedly going forward in time but going backwards in distance!” Kvall said.