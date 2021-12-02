Sherman man faces charges over motorcycle crash in which a woman died

A 29-year-old Sherman man was indicted this week on charges stemming from an April motorcycle crash.

A list of indictments released Wednesday included Joshua Walter Wyatt, who was indicted for intoxicated manslaughter.

The indictment is a formal charge and not an indication of guilt.

According to reports from the time of the incident, Wyatt was driving a motorcycle on FM 692 at around 11:30 a.m. on April 10 when it struck the curb and threw both Wyatt and his passenger, Staci Ludlow, 30, from the bike.

Ludlow died at the scene.

Law enforcement reports indicate neither Wyatt nor Ludlow were wearing helmets at the time of crash.

Grayson County court records do not list an attorney of record for Wyatt..