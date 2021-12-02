Carrus, GC receive $415K for healthcare job training

Grayson College and a local health provider are partnering to provide more than 8,500 hours of skills training for medical professionals. Grayson College announced Wednesday that it has received a nearly $415,000 job training grant for more than 200 current and incoming Carrus Health employees in Sherman in 92 different courses.

The training will be provided through a grant offered through the Texas Workforce Commission's Skills Development Fund. To date, GC and area industries have received $13.28 million in TWC skills training grants since 2005.

“Carrus Health is sincerely grateful to Grayson College and the Center for Workplace Learning for this incredible opportunity,” Carrus Chief Nursing Officer Tricia Wood said in a press release issued Wednesday. “This grant provides our staff professional development through training programs and advanced certification courses that will positively impact our entire community.

"As the ongoing healthcare crisis continues, programs such as these help to reinforce our appreciation and support for our local healthcare heroes.”

These funds will help upskill 183 current workers at Carrus and allow the Sherman location to hire an additional 35 personnel. The grant will fund training in a variety of skillsets including critical care orientation, phlebotomy and registered nurse skills, among others.

Marlene Phillips, director of advising and outreach for the GC Center of Workplace Learning, said the grant for Carrus represents one of many training opportunities that have been provided by TWC for the Texoma Region. Phillips attributed this in part to the collaboration and coordination between various industries in North Texas, colleges and schools and other workforce entities.

"I think that we have a real strong partnership here with industries," she said. "It is in large part due to the collaboration with workforce solutions Texoma."

While a wide variety of industries have been supported by these types of grants, manufacturing and healthcare have been the largest users in the region, Phillips said.

"We are really seen as a regional hub for providing medical services," she said. "It is incredibly vital for these employers to keep staff trained and up to date on skills."

For Carrus, this represents the first individual grant it has received through these programs. However, it has previously received funding through other grants that targeted multiple healthcare providers in the region, Phillips said.

The most recent of these grants provided about $1.38 million of training for a consortium of providers including Texoma Medical Center, Wilson N. Jones, Beacon Hill and Carrus.