Camp James Ray hosts DISD 5th & 6th graders

DISD

In yet another change precipitated by the ongoing pandemic, Denison school officials transported this year’s 5th and 6th graders to a state-of-the-art science and enrichment day camp located on the banks of beautiful Lake Texoma, rather than the traditional weeklong overnight camp at Camp Goddard in the Arbuckle Wilderness.

Similar in academic and outdoor activity offerings, Camp James Ray provided unique hands-on learning in ecology, meteorology, botany and other scientific fields as well as canoeing, archery, hiking and trail exploration, fishing and other fun activities --- but with students arriving and departing each day on DISD buses.

“With Covid still in the picture, we decided it would once again be best for our students, teachers and chaperones to not stay overnight in cabins,” said DISD Superintendent Dr. Henry Scott. “Camp James Ray offered the perfect alternative, allowing exploration and discovery…as well as a wide variety of outdoor activities that help our students develop positive social and teamwork skills. Because last year’s 5th graders missed Goddard, we were able to make Camp James Ray available to them as well. We’ve received very positive feedback from our students, staff and families…so it’s been a win-win experience for everyone involved.”