What's next: NTRA seeks input on new master plan

For years, local leaders have referred to North Texas Municipal Airport — Perrin Field as a diamond in the rough. With enough time and focus, the gem in the crown of Texoma could be shined into something that would benefit the entire region.

Representatives with the airport are asking for input on long-term plans, including a new master plan, for the airport that will help guide its development for the next decade, if not longer. The airport will be holding a public meeting Wednesday at discuss the proposed plan and provide input on its development.

"It is a pretty informal deal," NTRA Airport Director Mike Livezey said. "There is not going to be a big presentation... people with the steering committee will be on hand to answer questions about how this works."

The plan, which serves as one of the primary guiding documents for the development of the airport, is traditionally updated about every five to 10 years. The document is also necessary for some funding, as the FAA requires a layout plan or master plan for some of its grant assurances.

In the case of NTRA, the document was last updated in 2011. Officials began work on updating it in 2019, but these efforts were slowed significantly by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plan itself is broken into four sections that detail the current layout of the airport, its future needs, alternative options for development, and financial information on fully realizing these updates and improvements.

The proposed plan includes information for TxDOT Aviation on the current infrastructure and facilities at the airport and if meet the current needs of the airport as a whole.

This assessment has noted some space that could be developed further including land on the southeast, northeast and eastern midfield areas.

"We even can show that there is some undeveloped property on airport drive that in undeveloped that we could use for aviation use instead of industrial," he said.

Livezey said that NTRA is fortunate in that many of its runways, taxiways and other airport surfaces are still in good condition and not in need of major improvements and repairs. Rather than outright replace these surfaces, NTRA is in a place where it can repair and maintain them.

As a part of this, Livezey said he has expressed interest in some resurfacing efforts.

However, the same story can not be said about some other infrastructure at NTRA. Livezey noted that some roads outside of the fenced airport could use work, and the airport does have some buildings from its days as a military installation that could be removed to remodeled for modern use.

Another aspect of the plan includes projections on future use at the airport and the level of service it will offer in five, 10 or even 20 years. Livezey said current models call for growth at NTRA as movement from the Dallas-Forth Worth area continues to creep north.

"North Texas Regional Airport has infrastructure that are very unique and there aren't many of them around," Livezey said. "Everyone knows that Dallas-fort worth metroplex is moving north more than in any other direction."

"As the metroplex grows you are going to see people who come here for the growth ... there is going to be a need for logistic centers, at some point a terminal and hangars to fit that need. We are the final airport in the region that has the infrastructure to fit some of that demand."

As the metroplex has developed, demand for air infrastructure, ranging from airlines to freight and general aviation, has grown. However, many of the existing airports have filled and have little room to expand.

NTRA is blessed with infrastructure that was initially designed for military use that now makes the airport a possible hub for a variety of uses, Livezey said.

The plan will include a list of possible projects, along with alternatives in a hope of best matching what is needed for the airport in the future.

The final portion of the plan will include financing information and a timetable of when any upgrades would be needed.

Livezey noted that the plan is not set in stone, nor does it dictate that specific upgrades will take place, or when they will be made. However, he said the planning aspect for the continued development of the airport.

"If you have a need that arises, and you haven't planned for it, it is much harder to find funding for it through the FAA."

The meeting will be held from 4-6 p.m. at the Rise Aviation building, located at 3604 Airport drive.