GC vaccination rate inches closer to 50 percent

Grayson County's COVID-19 vaccination percentage continues to inch toward the 50 percent mark. On Tuesday, a report released from the Grayson County Office of Emergency Management showed that nearly 45 percent of county residents over the age of five years old have been vaccinated. The exact number on the report was 43.44 percent of the county's 135,543 residents. That means 55,239 Grayson County residents are fully vaccinated against the illness.

The have been 16,534 cases of the virus reported in the county and six of those were new on Tuesday. So far, 548 Grayson County residents have died COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

On Tuesday, there were 35 Grayson County residents in local hospitals related to COVID-19 and 12 of this were in ICU.

Vaccinations and tests are available throughout the county at both private and public locations like the Grayson County Health Department, private doctor's offices, local hospitals and pharmacies.