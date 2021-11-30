Visions of Sugar Plums Wish List

Herald Democrat

For 19 Christmases, children and teens in the Pottsboro Independent School District have received nutritious, pre-packaged breakfast and lunch food provided by Visions of Sugarplums volunteers during winter break.

Again this year, the VOS will provide food for the holidays to about 125 PISD students.

VOS also provides food packs most weekends of the school year to PISD families who need a little extra help with meals on Saturdays and Sundays. Food packs include enough food for seven meals per child over the weekend.

Visions of Sugarplums is a non-profit organization, and contributions are tax-deductible.

VOS is located at 501 Spur 316, Suite 104, Pottsboro, TX 75076, in Preston Plaza. Contributions may be mailed to that address.

For more information or to arrange delivery or pick-up of any of the following items, please contact Virgie Holbrook at 903-821-9243 or virgie.holbrook@hotmail.com.

Donations of money are always especially appreciated. Because VOS makes every effort to purchase only food with the money given to the organization, the following essential non-food items are at the top of it's wish list:

16" x 12" x 12" moving boxes — new

18" x 18" x 16" moving boxes — new

packing tape

indelible felt-tip markers of all kinds

new Dyson vacuum cleaner

gift cards for photocopying at area office supply stores

white or pastel copy paper - 8.5 x 11

paper towels

cleaning products -- window cleaner, floor cleaner, all-purpose cleaner

VOS is glad to receive any non-perishable food but has special need of the following -- cash gifts are also appreciated:

15 oz. cans of peaches, pears, mandarin oranges, and fruit cocktail

15 oz. cans of green beans, carrots, mixed vegetables, and corn

peanut butter

jelly

macaroni and cheese

canned chicken, tuna, chili, vienna sausage, and other meats

canned beef stew

canned chicken and dumplings

chicken noodle soup, tomato soup, vegetable soup

chunky soups

14-serving boxes of low-sugar cereal