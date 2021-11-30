No postage required: Santa mailboxes out for season

Santa has already prepared his naughty and nice lists, and now, he wants to know what area little ones want for Christmas. Thus, an annual tradition to help Ol' Saint Nick get his letters is back again.

Mailboxes specifically for letters to Santa have been placed in Sherman and Denison.

"People have already been putting letters in the box," Sherman Main Street & Tourism Director Sarah McRae said Tuesday. "People who came out to Shop Small Saturday with children enjoyed putting their letters in the box this past weekend."

The Santa's Mailbox in Sherman is located right in front of the Grayson County Courthouse and is just colorful enough for the smallest holiday lovers to see it roadside.

While it seems early to be getting ready for the big day at the end of the month, parents wanting to know what their little ones are wanting for Christmas may want to shop early. And, many of them did in taking advantage of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday.

In Sherman, 21 businesses participated in a community organized Small Business Saturday event bringing hundreds of shoppers downtown for later shopping hours, live music, food and sales and promotions.

The National Retail Federation estimates that that more than 158.3 million people are expected to shop over the Thanksgiving weekend, with 108 million on Black Friday and 30.6 million on the Thanksgiving holiday.

For retailers, the November and December could see anywhere from $843.4 billion to $859 billion in sales with the average shopper spending $997.73, the NRF said.

"We love helping the community celebrate the tradition," McRae said. "This is one thing that is constant in a year like the pst two. We like to help with keeping normality. We want people to know that this will be available to them."

Right along Main Street in Denison, area residents can visit Nietling Optical to drop off letters to the big guy in red. The mailbox at 417 W. Main Street in Denison.

Not only will children be able to put their letters in the mailbox, they will be able to talk to Santa face to face this week when he visits area parades and Christmas events. Denison's annual tree lighting event and parade will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday and the big man will be present at Sherman's Snowflake Festival from 2-5:30 p.m. Saturday.