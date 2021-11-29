Zachary Jolliff trial begins Tuesday in the 59th state district court

Jerrie Whiteley
Herald Democrat
An attempted murder case will be heard in the 59th state district court this week in Sherman.

Grayson County prosecutors and defense attorney Jeromie Oney picked a jury Monday for the attempted murder case Zachary Jolliff will face in the 59th state district court this week.

Jolliff has pleaded not guilty.

A news release from the Denison police from the time of Jolliff’s arrest in January 2020, said police were called to a home in the 600 block of East Sears Street at around 2 a.m. Jan. 1.

A woman there told police Jolliff, who had previously worked in the home, entered the home that morning, assaulted her and fled the scene. The woman was taken to a local hospital where she was treated for injuries.

Jolliff was located later at a different location and was arrested for attempted murder.

He was booked into the Grayson County Jail with a bond of $750,000.

He was also indicted on two charges of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, and attempting to commit aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.