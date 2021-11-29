Zachary Jolliff trial begins Tuesday in the 59th state district court

Grayson County prosecutors and defense attorney Jeromie Oney picked a jury Monday for the attempted murder case Zachary Jolliff will face in the 59th state district court this week.

Jolliff has pleaded not guilty.

A news release from the Denison police from the time of Jolliff’s arrest in January 2020, said police were called to a home in the 600 block of East Sears Street at around 2 a.m. Jan. 1.

A woman there told police Jolliff, who had previously worked in the home, entered the home that morning, assaulted her and fled the scene. The woman was taken to a local hospital where she was treated for injuries.

Jolliff was located later at a different location and was arrested for attempted murder.

He was booked into the Grayson County Jail with a bond of $750,000.

He was also indicted on two charges of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, and attempting to commit aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.