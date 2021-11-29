Sherman, Denison bring out the Christmas spirit with parades

The Christmas spirit will return to Texoma this weekend as Sherman and Denison several cities prepare for their annual Christmas parades and festivities.

For Denison, this year's event will be a return to normality as it will return to its normal format following a transition into a stationary event in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Denison will kick off its parade on Thursday at 7 p.m. when more than 50 groups and organizations walk and ride Christmas floats down Main Street for the first since 2019.

"This year we are doing our normal parade," Denison Chamber President Diana Theall said. "What we learned last year ... was that when you go to a parade, it goes by and they are done in 30 to 45 minutes."

For last year's festivities, the chamber hosted a stationary parade where the floats and displays lined the streets and visitors drove through the route, effectively reversing the roles of a traditional parade. This was done to keep people more distanced and alleviate clumps and groups of people along the route.

However, Theall said organizers noticed that the parade took longer than it traditionally would and some participants, including small children, had issues with cooler temperatures.

In addition to the parade, Thursday will see the return of the chamber's hot cocoa fundraiser for a third year. the fundraiser, which has raised more than $15,000 challenges local students to sell hot chocolate at the event in support of local non-profits and charitable causes.

"The momentum behind the hot chocolate competition continues to grow and we expect that to push things," Theall said.

This year, four teams will be raising money for three causes with two teams supporting the Denison Animal Welfare Group. The Salvation Army and CASA will also be supported by one team, each.

This year's parade theme — Silver Screens & Silver Bells — was suggested by the students participating in the fundraiser. As organizers prepared for the event in October, a name had yet to be chosen. So, it was left for the students to decide.

"The interesting thing was several of them wanted to do a movie," Theall said. "They all wanted to use a different movie."

Downtown Denison will be starting a new festivity this year as it launches the Shop to win shopping spree contest. Shoppers in downtown will have the chance to with one of several shopping sprees Thursday, with tickets given out by local retailers based on the amount someone spends that day. The drawing for winners will be held the next day at Tracy Realty.

Theall estimated that about 6,000-8,000 people could show up for the event, but said it was difficult to estimate, especially during a pandemic. Last year's numbers are nearly impossible to calculate, but Theall said there were sizable crowds for the cocoa fundraiser.

Not to be outdone, Sherman will hold its annual parade at 6 p.m. two days later on Saturday. For its festivities, the city will be adopting the theme of Winter Scenes and Snow Globe Dreams.

"We love giving people the chance to be creative and create their own winter scene," Main Street Manager Sarah McRae said. "Snow Globes are just something that are fun and magical that remind you of being a kid again."

Each year, the event has between 80 and 100 different groups participate. So far, a little over 80 participants have signed up for the event, but McRae said she expected some last minute entries. Despite the challenges last year, McRae said 2020 proved to be a wildcard years with noticeably higher numbers of participants.

"We get so excited to have so many groups and organizations participate. Each year we typically have 80-100 groups come out, and hopefully this year we will continue that with some nice weather," she said.

Downtown will continue another tradition Saturday when it hosts the annual Snowflake Festival. Many food vendors and others craft booths will be set up around the courthouse square throughout the afternoon. Santa Claus himself will make an appearance during the festival to take pictures with children.

McRae said one feature of the parade will not make a return in 2021. Like last year, organizers will not be holding a lighting ceremony for the city's tree. McRae said the ceremony was difficult to hold in years past as it became a challenge to move city officials to and from the ceremony to their places in the parade lineup. City officials are looking to bring back the lighting with its own ceremony in future years.

The Christmas parade season will be rounded off with parades in Whitesboro on Dec. 2 and Howe and Van Alstyne on Dec. 11, among others.